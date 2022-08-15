Take pledge to stop ‘disrespecting women’: PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort

In his address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on gender equality and asked the nation to take a pledge to stop ‘disrespecting women’.

During his speech on India’s 76th Independence Day, PM Modi said the country has to promote “gender equality” to achieve equality.

“We must ensure gender equality to ensure this unity... if daughters and sons are not treated equally, there won’t be unity,” he said.

Stating that women in India face many challenges, PM said India must take a pledge to stop “disrespecting women”.

“It is important that in speech and conduct we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women,” he said.

PM Modi said the “honour of women” is very important to fulfill the dreams of the nation. He lauded “Naari Shakti” and said women are coming to the forefront in various sectors, including sports, courts and the military.

“In the coming 25 years, I see a large contribution of the women of the country in various sectors. I urge everyone to ensure the further empowerment of women,” he said.

The Prime Minister also remembered the contribution of women freedom fighters.

“Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal,” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also mentioned the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said that it is rooted in Indian values. He said that the policy has been prepared taking into consideration the suggestions of stakeholders from across the fields.

PM also emphasised on promotion of Indian languages as advocated by the NEP 2020.

“Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers; this is an example of Imperialism. We should be proud of every language in our country,” he said.