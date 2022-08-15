PM asked me about my promise to bring gold for my mom: Nikhat Zareen

Boxer Nikhat Zareen has become a household name with her power-packed punches that brought laurels for India at major tournaments. But the Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medallist still gets overwhelmed thinking about the experience of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a recent event in Delhi. “He asked me about my promise to my mother, about bringing the gold medal. He spoke to all the athletes in fact, and everyone shared their CWG experience,” shares Zareen.

Her promise to her mother to bring home a gold medal, and living up to it, has defined some of the most beautiful moments in her sporting career. “I called ammi and said, ‘Aapka gift lekar aa rahi hoon’. She was so happy! I told her I’d finish attending all the official events in Delhi and come back home soon. I have already told her to cook biryani for me’,” says the pugilist, who hails from Nizamabad, Telangana.

Nikhat wore her love for the nation on her nails at CWG, with nail art featuring the Tricolour and gold medal. (Photo: Twitter)

High on patriotism, Zareen says the national flag is “always close” to her heart. In fact, she wore her love for the nation on her nails at CWG, with nail art featuring the Tricolour and gold medal. She says, “It reminded me of my promise to my mum, and motivated me to do well in the ring.”

Nikhat was one of India’s flagbearers at CWG ‘22 closing ceremony.

Her CWG gold has come just three months after her gold at World Boxing Championships, and that probably paved way for her to be one of India’s flagbearers at CWG ‘22 closing ceremony. “I’m truly grateful to have been chosen for it. These things motivate me to keep doing well,” says Zareen, 26, who hopes for India to do well even at Paris Olympics 2024.

Mention the competitive rivalry with fellow boxers such as Nitu Ghanghas that’s bound to come her way to represent India in Paris, and she says, “It doesn’t matter who comes in the ring. Ek hi maqsad se ring mein jana hai — to win. Whoever works hard and gives their best, they’ll succeed.”

