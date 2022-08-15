'When I talk about bhai-bhatijawad, I don't only mean...': PM Modi's 10 quotes

In his historic speech on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out the framework of India's development in the next 25 years which he coined as ‘panchpran’ – which are also five promises that India and every Indian will have to take a pledge. 25 years later, India will be celebrating the centenary of its Independence and India will have to move towards these five goals in the coming 25 years, PM Modi said in his Mission 2047. PM Modi on I-Day: ‘Corruption eating India like termite, nepotism big challenge'

Here are the top quotes:

Panchpran: PM Modi laid out 5 promises for the development of India which are: 1. Developed India: India will only aspire big; 2. No form of slavery; 3. Pride in our heritage; 4. Unity among 130 crore Indians; 5. The duty of citizens

Duty of PM and CMs: As PM Modi laid out the five promises and explained them to the nation, PM Modi said the prime minister and the chief ministers will also have to discharge their duties as citizens. Every citizen has to discharge their duties, PM Modi said

No insult to women: As PM Modi talked about unity, he laid emphasis on gender equality and in the same breath he said women in the country should not be insulted.

Why wait for the world's certificate: India has to remove every iota of slavery from its mind, PM Modi said. "How long will we wait for the world’s certificate?" PM Modi said.

Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan: Lauding India's feat in digital innovation, PM Modi added 'Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan' to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan slogan'. The wait for 5G is over and Digital India will reach every village now, PM Modi said.

Cooperative, competitive, federal society: PM Modi said the need of the hour is a cooperative competitive federal society along with a just federal society. The states must have healthy competition among them.

Make in India: Talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi said after 75 years of Independence, the salute to the Indian flag was done by a made-in-India tank. "Today we heard the voice which our ears were longing to hear for the last 75 years," PM Modi said. "I salute the children aged between 5-7 years. I came to know that they don't want to play with foreign-made toys. This is the reflection of Atmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said.

Aspirational society: India's strength is its aspirational society. The government will have to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of its people, PM Modi said.

Corruption: Declaring a war on corruption from the Red Fort, PM Modi on Monday said the society will not develop.

Bhai-bhatijawad: “When I talk about bhai-bhatijawad, people think I am talking about politics. But no, I am not talking only about politics. Unfortunately, the bhai-bhatijawad has penetrated many institutions in India which is depriving the eligible, talented people,” PM Modi said. Talking about the sports sector, PM Modi said now that the selection is only based on talent and not ‘bhai-bhatijawad’, India's flag is flying high.

