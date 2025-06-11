Assam: 2 more held for ‘anti-Hindu’ social media posts, taking total arrests to 92 since Pahalgam attack

Two more persons have been apprehended in Assam for allegedly being "anti-Hindu elements", taking the total number of such arrests to 92 so far, since the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The police arrested Sabikul Islam from Lakhimpur for allegedly making a communally sensitive post on social media and Dulal Bora for a derogatory comment on Lord Krishna and Rukmini. (File)(PTI)

"Anti-Hindu elements nabbed! Crackdown continues…. Total 92 culprits behind bars”, the chief minister posted on 'X' on Tuesday.

He had earlier said the ''state-wide crackdown on traitors will continue and nobody will be spared".

The police have launched action against those who were allegedly indulging in ''anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities''.

Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was earlier arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, but after he was granted bail in the case, he was booked under the National Security Act (NSA).