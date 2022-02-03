Assam accuses Mizoram of new encroachment bid; latter says its promoting farming

Several big trees and hundreds of bamboos were destroyed near the Assam-Mizoram border in Assam’s Hailakandi district allegedly by some groups of people from Mizoram recently.

Forest officials of Hailakandi district of Assam estimated that 1.5 hectares of forest area was cleared by the people and they wanted to destroy more forest cover. However, the people from Mizoram moved back when Assam Police reached the spot.

Police officials and forest department staff called this a fresh attempt to encroach Assam’s land. According to officials, a police team reached the spot after getting information on Tuesday night. They confronted the Mizoram people and asked them to move back.

Superintendent of Police of Hailakandi district, Gaurav Upadhyay said, “Things are normal now, they moved back as we instructed them. But a large portion of forest area was destroyed. We have already informed about the incident to our higher authority and also talked to officials of Kolasib district of Mizoram.”

He informed that there was an attempt to destroy forests in two areas, Gallacherra and Gutguti under Ramnathpur police station area.

“Gallacherra is an area where Mizos have been residing for many years but this time a new forest area at Gutguti was also targeted. They destroyed forests and set them on fire. It’s a reserve forest and there are no people residing in those areas,” Upadhyay informed.

A team of forest officials along with the police visited the area on Wednesday and on Thursday too a team of officials visited the spot. District forest officer (DFO) of Hailakandi district Joyanta Deka along with his team visited the area on Wednesday. Deka informed that around 1.5 hectares of forest area was cleared for jhum cultivation.

“Large number of bamboos was destroyed to clear the area for further use. We visited the area with the police but we didn’t find anyone. It was surely an attempt to encroach Assam’s land and we have informed about the incident to deputy commissioner of Hailakandi and higher authorities in Guwahati. I hope they discuss the matter,” he said.

Assam shares 164.6 kilometres of inter-state border with Mizoram. Three of Assam’s districts Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a border with three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit. This incident happened between Hailakandi and Kolasib district.

Deputy Commissioners of Hailakandi and Kolasib have spoken to each other in connection with the incident.

Hailakandi deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha mentioned that the area where the forest was cleared comes within 600 meters of the border outpost (BOP) in Assam.

“The area is called Sona Basti in Gallacherra where Mizos have been residing for a long time. But the area comes under Assam and it is a complete reserve forest. Our forest team has visited the area and today a circle officer has also visited the place,” he said.

Regarding the letter to his counterpart in Kolasib, Jha said, “We have made it clear that peace should not be disturbed. There has been a peaceful environment since the last three months and this time, we should solve the matter through discussion. They should not make any move which can disturb the peaceful environment in the border areas.”

Kolasib district’s deputy commissioner Dr H Lalthlangliana however didn’t consider it an attempt to encroach land and according to him it was a part of agricultural activities. He mentioned about a recent discussion with Mizoram’s Chief Secretary where they talked about promoting farming and cultivation in border areas.

“The forest clearing incident is not an attempt to encroach land, these innocent people do not understand border disputes. I am going to write a letter to Hailakandi DC regarding this. They should also encourage agricultural farming in border areas,” Lalthlangliana said.

He also added, “We welcome Assam residents to roam free on our land if they want to carry out agricultural activities.”

There is a long-standing border dispute between Assam and Mizoram. Last year six Assam police personnel died in firing between police personnel of both states. There have been several bomb blasts and other incidents near border areas which escalated the dispute further.

