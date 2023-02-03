Home / India News / Assam begins crackdown on child marriage; Himanta Sarma says 18,000 arrested: 'Zero tolerance'

Assam begins crackdown on child marriage; Himanta Sarma says 18,000 arrested: 'Zero tolerance'

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 12:05 PM IST

On Thursday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said over 4,000 cases had been registered as part of the campaign against under-aged marriages in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI file)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Assam government on Friday began its crackdown on child marriages in the state as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police have already arrested more than 1800 people for violating provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

“State wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibhiton of Child Marriage Act . 1800 + have been arrested so far. I have asked @assampolice to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women,” Sarma tweeted.

Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) (L&O) and spokesperson of Assam police had earlier told news agency ANI, "Out of these, 131 persons have been arrested in Biswanath. The arrested persons' figure might be increased. Operations are still on."

The state-wide crackdown against child marriage was launched on Thursday night, following the directions of Sarma.

On Thursday night, Sarma chaired a video conference with senior officials of the police department, including Superintendents of Police of all districts, regarding the police actions that would be launched state-wide from today onwards against the practice of child marriage in the state.

He appealed to the people to support the government's action to rid the state of the evil practice of child marriage.

He also said over 4,000 cases had been registered as part of the campaign against under-aged marriages in Assam.

In a tweet, Sarma reiterated the resolve to end child marriages and said 4004 cases have been registered and more were likely.

On January 23, the Assam Cabinet approved a crackdown on child marriages as the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) carried out between 2019 and 2020 showed that percentage of women aged between 20 and 24 married before the legal age of 18 in the state was 31.8 per cent, compared to the national figure of 23.3 per cent.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
himanta biswa sarma assam child marriage + 1 more
himanta biswa sarma assam child marriage
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out