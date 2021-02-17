Assam BJP manifesto to seek law that asks couples to disclose religion, income

Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated on Wednesday that the manifesto of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the coming assembly polls would include the promise of legislation that requires couples to disclose religion, income etc. before marriage.

“In our manifesto, we are going to promise a comprehensive Bill on disclosure of confidentiality clause while engaging in a marriage ceremony. One will have to first disclose their identity, religion, income everything before one enters into a marriage with any girl,” Sarma told journalists in Guwahati.

In the backdrop of some states announcing laws on ‘love-jihad’, the minister, who holds finance, health, education and PWD portfolios in the Sarbananda Sonowal-government, had said in November last year that the state government was mulling bringing in a legislation that requires the bride and groom to disclose their religion, income etc.

He had stated that the legislation was aimed at bringing in more transparency in a marriage and with the intention of empowering women. The legislation would require couples from same religion as well to disclose details about themselves and their families, Sarma had said.

“We are also against the concept called land ‘jihad’. Many of our lands in lower and middle Assam including those belonging to our monasteries are being grabbed by certain elements. There will be something in our manifesto on this as well,” said Sarma.

“We are against radicalism, fundamentalism and communalism. In our manifesto you will get a lot of reflection on those,” he added.

Assam goes to polls in April-May and the BJP-led coalition is aiming to return to power with 100 plus seats in the 126-member assembly.