Assam bye-elections: Counting of votes underway for five assembly seats

The counting of votes following bye-elections for five assembly seats in Assam started on Tuesday at 8am. A total of 31 candidates are in the fray for the five seats, voting for which took place on Saturday
A recent protest rally against a hike in prices of petrol and diesel in Guwahati. The counting of votes following bye-elections for five assembly seats in Assam started on Tuesday at 8am. (PTI/File)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 09:25 AM IST
By Utpal Parashar

The counting of votes following bye-elections for five assembly seats in Assam started on Tuesday at 8am. A total of 31 candidates are in the fray for the five seats, voting for which took place on Saturday.

According to the office of the chief electoral officer, all necessary preparations including security arrangements and Covid-19 safety protocols were in place at the counting centres.

“Foolproof security measures are taken to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process. Counting will take place at 18 counting halls for the five seats where arrangements for 98 counting tables have been made,” the chief electoral officer said in a statement.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has banned victory processions in Assam after results are declared. Also, a maximum of two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or an authorised representative to collect the certificate of election from returning officers.

The five seats for which the bye-elections were held recorded 73.77% voting, with Thawra seeing the highest at 77.56%.

Two of the five seats, Tamulpur and Gossaigaon, had fallen vacant due to deaths of Opposition Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) and ruling United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) legislators due to Covid-related complications.

The other three seats went to polls as two Congress MLAs, from Mariani and Thawra, and an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA from Bhabanipur resigned from their parties and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ruling BJP currently has 59 MLAs, the UPPL has five, and Asom Gana Parishad has nine, while the Opposition Congress has 27 MLAs, the AIUDF has 15, the BPF has three, the CPI(M) has one and the newly floated Raijor Dal has one seat in the 126-member House.

Tuesday, November 02, 2021
