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28-year-old carpenter held for killing 7-month-pregnant wife: Assam Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Cachar for allegedly killing his 7-month-pregnant wife after an affair dispute; police suspect murder, probe ongoing.

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:08 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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A 28-year-old carpenter was arrested for allegedly beating his seven-month-pregnant wife to death in Assam’s Cachar district following an argument over his extramarital affair, police said on Friday.

Assam police arrest carpenter for alleged murder of pregnant wife in Cachar

Police said that Beru Miya Laskar and Rabiya Begum (26), residents of the Jirighat area, got married around six years ago and were living in a rented house in the Madhurbond area. They have two children, and this was her third pregnancy.

Rabiya’s family members said Beru called them on Monday night and informed them that she had been taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in critical condition. “We rushed to SMCH only to find that she had already died. We saw rope marks on her neck, which suggested that she had been strangled to death. He also thrashed her and kicked her in the belly,” Rabiya’s cousin, Romij Uddin, said.

“She was tortured by Beru many times in the past and had even left his house, but we convinced her to return every time. This time, it went too far, and now he is pretending to be innocent,” Uddin added.

“The accused has claimed that he did not kill her and was not at home when she allegedly hanged herself with a rope. We have recovered some digital evidence, including an audio clip allegedly sent by Rabiya to Beru,” he added.

Police said Rabiya’s body was sent for postmortem examination and further investigation is underway.

“Prima facie, it appears to be murder. If not, it may amount to culpable homicide, and that will be reflected in the chargesheet based on evidence,” the investigating officer said.

 
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