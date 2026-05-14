...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assigns portfolios to ministers in new NDA cabinet

Sarma has not yet indicated which departments he will retain. As per convention, all departments not allocated to any minister remain under the chief minister’s charge.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 02:20 pm IST
By Utpal Parashar
Advertisement

Two days after taking oath for a second consecutive term, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday allocated portfolios to the four ministers who were sworn in along with him in the new cabinet.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the first cabinet meeting of the new government on Wednesday. (PTI)

The allocation was announced through a note issued by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. “I am in receipt of your letter...proposing the allotment of portfolios to the members of the council of ministers... I approve the proposal as suggested by you,” the note stated.

Former Union minister Rameshwar Teli, the new entrant in the cabinet who belongs to the tea-tribe community, has been assigned the departments of transformation and development, labour welfare, and tea-tribes and Adivasi welfare.

Ajanta Neog, the only woman minister in the present cabinet, has been given charge of the tourism and women and child development departments. In the previous government, Neog had also handled the finance portfolio besides women and child development.

Alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora has been allotted the departments of panchayat and rural development, implementation of Assam Accord, border protection and development, and excise.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

himanta biswa sarma
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assigns portfolios to ministers in new NDA cabinet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.