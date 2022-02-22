Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for BJP candidates in Manipur ahead of polls

A day after Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Wabagai and Thanga constituencies, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday air-dashed to poll bound Manipur to attend the flag hoisting ceremony a party nominee for Moirang constituency.

At an event organised by BJP’s M Prithiviraj at Moirang Chengei ground, about 45 km south of Imphal, Himanta Biswa Sarma sought the blessings of the people of Moirang and urged them to elect young and energetic Prithviraj for the overall development of Moirang.

“Please support Prithviraj and let him be part of forming the government for the overall development of Moirang,” said Sarma while highlighting various development programmes undertaken by the BJP-led government in the last five years.

This is the third time Himanta Biswa Sarma who is one of the BJP’s star campaigners has visited the state for a poll campaign for party candidates after he attended the flag hoisting function of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 14.

On Monday, Union minister for Ports, Shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal attended a poll campaign for BJP candidates-U Deben and T Robindro at Wabagai and Thanga constituencies.

Union Minister for Environment Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhaumik are also campaigning in Manipur for the polls.

The National People’s Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with deputy chief minister Y Joykumar attended an election meeting of NPP candidate Ningam Chamroy at Ukhrul, 84 km north of Imphal on Monday. Conrad, who had been campaigning here since the last few days to participate in the flag hoisting events of party candidates left Imphal later in the day..

Manipur will go to polls on February 28 and March 5.The counting will be held on March 10.