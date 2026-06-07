Assam CM Himanta Sarma allocates ‘guardian districts’ to 16 cabinet ministers

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced 16 ministers as ‘guardians’ of the 35 districts in the state.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in a group photograph with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and members of State Council of Ministers, at Lok Bhavan, in Guwahati, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI)

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The ministers will be responsible for coordinating overall development in the districts assigned to them in association with different government departments. They will also work as point persons during times of emergencies and natural disasters in those areas.

“I am pleased to announce the allocation of guardian districts to the honourable ministers of government of Assam...I am confident that the ministers will work closely with the district administrations to further accelerate our journey towards progress and prosperity,” Sarma posted on X.

Rameswar Teli would be responsible for Tinsukia and Jorhat, Atul Bora for Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Dhemaji, Charan Boro for Kokrajhar, Baksa and Chirang and, Ajanta Neog for Morigaon and Kamrup.

Teli, Bora, Boro and Neog took oath as ministers along with Sarma on May 12 and have been allotted portfolios.

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{{^usCountry}} Among them Ashwini Ray Sarkar would be responsible for Bongaigaon and Barpeta, Ashok Singhal for Darrang and Dhubri, Bimal Borah for Sivsagar and Charaideo, Biswajit Daimary for Nalbari and Sonitpur, Jayanta Malla Baruah for Tamulpur and Goalpara, and Kaushik Rai for Sreebhumi and Hailakandi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among them Ashwini Ray Sarkar would be responsible for Bongaigaon and Barpeta, Ashok Singhal for Darrang and Dhubri, Bimal Borah for Sivsagar and Charaideo, Biswajit Daimary for Nalbari and Sonitpur, Jayanta Malla Baruah for Tamulpur and Goalpara, and Kaushik Rai for Sreebhumi and Hailakandi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Keshav Mahanta would look after South Salmara-Mankachar and North Lakhimpur, Krishnendu Paul for Dima Hasao and Cachar, Nilima Devi for Bjali and Udalguri, Pijush Hazarika for Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, Ranoj Pegu for Biswanath and Golaghat, and Sushanta Borgohain for Dibrugarh and Majuli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keshav Mahanta would look after South Salmara-Mankachar and North Lakhimpur, Krishnendu Paul for Dima Hasao and Cachar, Nilima Devi for Bjali and Udalguri, Pijush Hazarika for Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, Ranoj Pegu for Biswanath and Golaghat, and Sushanta Borgohain for Dibrugarh and Majuli. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the cabinet expansion on Friday, CM Sarma announced that allocation of portfolios of the new ministers would be done within one week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the cabinet expansion on Friday, CM Sarma announced that allocation of portfolios of the new ministers would be done within one week. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar ...Read More Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. Read Less

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