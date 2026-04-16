From Congress to chief minister, the rise of Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam | 5 facts about the leader

Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 15th Chief Minister of Assam and a key strategist for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Northeast India. Born on February 1, 1969, in Jorhat, Sarma has represented the Jalukbari constituency since 2001, winning five consecutive elections. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has contested from Jalukbari and results are due May 4. (ANI file photo)

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After a 14-year stint with the Indian National Congress, he joined the BJP in 2015 and was instrumental in expanding the party's influence across the region as the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

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As Chief Minister, Sarma has spearheaded "Mission Basundhara" and "Gunotsav," while overseeing major infrastructure and healthcare projects, including the construction of multiple medical colleges, as per the BJP's website. His administration's record was centred on development and welfare schemes, though the campaign also featured a sharp focus on identity politics and “foreign infiltrators”.

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