Voting ends in Assam with 84.4% participation, Himanta calls turnout 'historic'

Polling concluded across 126 assembly constituencies in Assam on Thursday, with the state recording around 84.42 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, according to figures provided by the Election Commission of India. The turnout in Assam was higher than the previous 82.04 per cent voting in the 2021 elections. (ANI)

Votes were cast in Assam at 31,490 polling stations across 35 districts of the state, with polling commencing at 7 am and concluding at 5 pm, PTI news agency cited officials as saying.

The turnout was hailed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as “historic”, with Dalgaon recording the highest polling till 5 pm at 94.57 per cent. Amri constituency saw the lowest turnout at 70.40 per cent. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in the state, with the Congress attempting to reclaim power after a decade.

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Turnout higher than 2021 elections; Assam CM hails ‘watershed moment’ • Polling in Assam, which was held in a single phase on Thursday, saw an estimated turnout of 84.42 per cent till 5 pm, which was expected to rise further. The figure is higher than the previous 82.04 per cent voting in the 2021 elections, PTI cited officials as saying.

• Assam CM Sarma hailed the high turnout as “historic”, while saying that the result of the election was “already visible – in the hope, pride, and happiness on the faces of our people.” “In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95 per cent. This is not ordinary. This is historic,” Sarma said, calling it a “watershed moment.” Sarma, after casting vote in Jalukbari earlier today along with his wife and children, expressed confidence that people would give a “decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA.”

• Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi also thanked the people for voting in large numbers, saying they had voted with the hope of a “New Bor-Asom” (New and Greater Assam), PTI reported. Gogoi said it was the “responsibility” of EC “to ensure the security of the EVMs.”

• Around 30 people were injured and seven arrested in connection with poll-related violence in the state. Among these, 25 people were injured as supporters of Congress and BJP clashed in Rangamati, and another three leaders of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) were injured in a clash with BJP supporters at Khowang.

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• More than 2.5 crore electors were eligible to cast their votes in Assam, with 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females, according to ANI news agency. There are 318 Transgender voters and 63,423 service voters.