Younger, polarised: How Assam differs from Kerala | Number Theory

Assam and Kerala are at the extreme ends of linguistic diversity in India

This is an under-appreciated fact about these two states. While both Assam and Kerala -- the latter more than former -- have significant religious diversity, they are very different when it comes to the diversity or lack of it in the mother tongue their populations. Assam has a large number of people who speak Bengali, in addition to a large Assamese-speaking population, and many other indigenous groups which speak another language. Kerala, on the other hand, is a state with the highest homogeneity in terms of mother tongue of its population. This is best seen in the effective number of mother tongues spoken in India’s major states, as seen in the 2011 census. It has been calculated by taking the reciprocal of sum of squares of the share of the speakers of each mother tongue in the state’s population.