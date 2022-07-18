Assam college student held for pro-ULFA post on Facebook; 2nd arrest in 2 months

The Assam police in Udalguri district have arrested a 22-year-old college student for allegedly supporting the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA) in a social media post, officials said on Monday.

Pramod Kalita, a second year graduation student of Tangla College was arrested by Kalaigaon police on Sunday. He was produced in court on the same day and has been remanded to judicial custody.

“The student had posted several comments on Facebook expressing support for a banned terrorist outfit. Because of that, he has been arrested and necessary legal action initiated,” Hiranya Barman, Udalguri police superintendent, said.

In his post, Kalita, a resident of Borangabari, stated in English and Assamese that he was willing to lay down his life for ULFA-I and the outfit’s chief Paresh Baruah was a part of his heart.

“I always support ULFA,” Kalita mentioned. Replying to a comment demanding his arrest for the post, the student dared the police to arrest him while adding that he loved the banned outfit, but was not its member.

Since its formation in 1979, ULFA has been carrying out violent attacks on security personnel and civilians as part of its stated goal of an independent Assam. Following the Covid-19 outbreak, the outfit had declared a unilateral ceasefire last year, which still continues.

According to the FIR lodged in Kalaigaon police station, Kalita has been charged under sections 120B, 121, 121A of Indian Penal Code read with Section 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against the state and supporting a terrorist outfit.

Kalita is the second college student of the state to have been arrested within two months for posts on Facebook allegedly supporting ULFA-I.

On May 18, police in Golaghat district had arrested Barshashree Buragohain; a second year graduation student of Jorhat’s DCB College for a post on a social media platform where she wrote ‘Akou korim rashtradroh’ (will rebel against the nation again).

The 19-year-old student has been in prison for the past two months. Last week based on her application, a district court allowed her to take her exams from the jail. The Gauhati High Court will hear her bail application on July 21.

