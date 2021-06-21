Assam eases restrictions in fresh Covid guidelines

The Assam government on Monday issued fresh set of guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus disease cases (Covid-19) in the state.

As several districts in Assam witnessed a declining positivity rate, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority revised the restrictions that will come into effect from Tuesday.

Assam government decided to ease the restrictions in districts such as South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Udalguri, between 5am to 5pm daily as these have been recording less than 400 daily cases for the past 10 days.

However, there will total ban on the movement of people between 2pm and 5am in Kamrup metropolitan district.

The government said it would keep a close watch on districts such as Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Nagaon, which have been witnessing high positivity rate, and might impose stricter restrictions to control the spread of the infection.

Measures for districts

The latest guidelines read that the government-run and private offices can operate till 1pm in Kamrup metropolitan district while in districts with less than 400 daily cases, they can stay open till 4pm.

The time limit will be applicable on shops, commercial establishments as well as on dine-in restaurants and eateries.

Fresh guidelines for employees

The guidelines now make it mandatory for employees of government-run organisations who have taken both the doses vaccine against Covid-19 to attend office.

It further says government officers in the rank of deputy secretary and above and senior executives in private sectors and their key support staff will be required to attend office in case of emergency requirement irrespective of their vaccination statuses.

However, pregnant women and those with children the below the age of 5 years in both government and private sector offices will be allowed to work from home.

Meanwhile, the organisations rendering essential and emergency services have been kept outside the ambit of restrictions.

Assam has in place a series of restrictions in both urban and rural areas for the containment of Covid-19 cases from May onward when the state saw a spurt in the number of infections as the deadly second wave of the pandemic struck.