Assam election 2026: Ex-Rajya Sabha MP, senior Congress leader Ripun Bora contesting from Barchalla

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora is contesting the 2026 Assam assembly elections from the Barchalla constituency in Sonitpur district. A former President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bora is one of the party’s most experienced figures. He is aiming to reclaim a seat in the state legislature as part of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha alliance’s bid to unseat the ruling NDA. Ripun Bora has served as a high-profile Cabinet Minister under the Tarun Gogoi government, handling portfolios like Education and Panchayat & Rural Development. (Eastern Mirror)

In Barchalla, Bora is locked in a direct contest against Ganesh Kumar Limbu of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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On the campaign trail, Bora positioned himself as a champion of the "common man," focusing his attacks on the state's rising debt and the "communal divide" he alleges has been fostered by the current administration. He also focused on issues regarding tea garden wages and the "D-Voter" crisis in the region.

If elected, he has promised to advocate for a specialised Education Corridor in Sonitpur and ensure the immediate implementation of revised minimum wages for the tea garden labourers in his constituency.

Who is Ripun Bora Born on October 1, 1955, in Gohpur, Ripun Bora is the son of the late Dambarudhar Bora. He is a highly educated leader, holding a Master’s degree in Economics (1978) and an LLB (1983) from Gauhati University.

His political career began in the student wings of the Congress, eventually leading him to the state assembly from the Gohpur seat in 2001. He served as a high-profile Cabinet Minister under the Tarun Gogoi government, handling portfolios like Education and Panchayat & Rural Development.

Bora’s political journey reached a turning point in April 2024 when he returned to Congress after a two-year stint as the state president of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). Since his return, he has been integrated into the party's core strategy for the 2026 polls.

He is married to Monika Bora, a former MLA herself, and the family has been a central pillar of Congress politics in Central Assam for decades.

Bora's opponent: Ganesh Kumar Limbu The incumbent MLA is from the BJP. Limbu's contest against Bora is an intense Congress vs BJP battle in central Assam. Limbu is defending his seat against Bora, who has been brought in by the Congress as a "heavyweight" senior leader to reclaim the segment for the opposition alliance (Asom Sonmilito Morcha).

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About Barchalla Constituency The Barchalla constituency, located in the tea-rich Sonitpur district, is a key battleground where the Tea Tribe and indigenous communities hold significant sway. In his 2026 affidavit, Bora declared total assets worth ₹2.76 Crore, including residential properties in New Delhi and Gohpur.

Polling in Barchalla concluded on April 9, 2026, with an impressive turnout, which Bora has described as a "vote for restoration of democratic values."

What Happened in the Previous Elections? In the 2021 assembly elections, Ripun Bora suffered a high-profile defeat in his traditional seat of Gohpur, losing to BJP’s Utpal Borah by a margin of 29,294 votes. The loss led to his resignation as the APCC President and his subsequent temporary shift to the Trinamool Congress.

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Prior to the 2021 polls, Bora represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2022, where he was noted for his high participation in debates regarding the NRC and the privatisation of state assets.

For the 2026 assembly election, his move to Barchalla is seen as a strategic attempt to expand the Congress's reach beyond its traditional bastions.

(With inputs from local bureaus and ECI affidavits)