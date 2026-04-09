Assembly elections LIVE updates: Voting in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry begins

In Assam, polling for 126 seats will be held today where over 2.50 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise with 722 candidates in the fray. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).

Similarly, for 30-member Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise.

According to the Election Commission, polling will begin from 7 am to 6 pm across states. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, and polling materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), were handed over to polling personnel in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.