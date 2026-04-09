Assembly elections LIVE updates: Voting in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry begins
Assembly elections 2026: According to the Election Commission, polling will take place between 7 am to 6 pm. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, and polling materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), were handed over to polling personnel in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.
- 5 Mins agoVoting for by-polls in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura begins
- 7 Mins agoSingle-phase voting in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry
- 9 Mins agoVoting for high-stake polls begins
- 15 Mins agoHow many citizens in Kerala are eligible to cast their vote
- 23 Mins agoPuducherry election highlights
- 26 Mins agoKerala poll highlights
- 30 Mins agoAssam poll updates
- 33 Mins agoVoting time in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry
- 35 Mins agoBypolls in Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura
- 37 Mins agoVoting in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry today
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting for high-stakes Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry started at 7am and will continue till 6pm. In Kerala, 2.71 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates for its 140-member Legislative Assembly in a tight contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)....Read More
In Assam, polling for 126 seats will be held today where over 2.50 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise with 722 candidates in the fray. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).
Similarly, for 30-member Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise.
According to the Election Commission, polling will begin from 7 am to 6 pm across states. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, and polling materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), were handed over to polling personnel in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting for by-polls in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura begins
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting for assembly by-elections to Davangere South and Bagalkot constituencies in Karnataka, Koridang constituency in Nagaland and Dharmanagar constituency in Tripura has started.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Single-phase voting in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting for all 126 seats in Assam, all 140 in Kerala and all 30 in Puducherry will be held in single phase today. Counting will be held on May 4.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting for high-stake polls begins
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting for high-stake polls in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry has begun. The voting will continue till 6pm, according to the Election Commission.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: How many citizens in Kerala are eligible to cast their vote
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: The Kerala electorate comprises 2,69,53,644 registered voters, in which the total number of female voters is 1,38,27,319, the number of male voters is 1,31,26,048, and the number of Third gender category voters is 277. Among them, around 4,24,518 voters are in the 18-19 age group, and 2,04,608 voters are in the senior citizen category, aged 85 years and above
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Puducherry election highlights
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Around 9.5 lakh voters are set to decide the electoral fate of 294 candidates contesting in the Puducherry assembly election. A total of 1,099 polling stations have been established, of which 209 have been identified as vulnerable, prompting heightened security measures.
The NDA alliance (AINRC, BJP, AIADMK, LJK) is aiming to retain its “double engine” government in the Union Territory. The INDIA bloc (Congress, DMK, VCK) is mounting a strong challenge.
Meanwhile, actor Vijay’s newly formed TVK has emerged as a significant third force, fielding candidates across constituencies.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Kerala poll highlights
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Over 2.71 crore voters will decide the fate of 883 candidates in the fray for 140-member Legislative Assembly. The contest is rooted in Kerala's traditionally bipolar political landscape, where power has largely alternated between the LDF and the UDF. Led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Left Front has foregrounded its 10-year governance record, highlighting infrastructure development and welfare scheme
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Assam poll highlights
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Assam will decide the fate of 722 candidates in the fray for the 126-member state assembly. Poll officials said that 31,940 polling stations have been set up in 35 districts for the single-phase polling. Over see 2.50 crore electorate will go to polls, out of which 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting time in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Polling will begin from 7 am to 6 pm in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry for the assembly elections.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Bypolls in Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Along with the three assembly elections, bypolls will also be held in Karnataka, Nagaland and, Tripura.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry today
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Polling for assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will begin from 7 am to 6 pm. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, and polling materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), were handed over to polling personnel in the two states and Union Territory.