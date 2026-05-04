Assam election result LIVE: Counting of votes to start at 8 am, Himanta seeks 2nd term

Assam election result LIVE: The long wait since the single-phase polling on April 9 is now over. In a few hours, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be unsealed across the state to determine the fate of 126 constituencies in Assam. ...Read More

While the state woke up to a quiet morning, the atmosphere at counting centres, from Tinsukia to Sribhumi, is electric. This election has been a high-stakes battle, seen by a massive 85.38% voter turnout.

Assam exit poll predictions 2026

If the exit polls are to be believed, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading for a historic third consecutive term. Projections from major agencies like Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya suggest a comfortable majority for the saffron alliance, with some surveys predicting the BJP could win over 100 seats.

Most polls place the incumbent government well above the 80-seat mark, while the Congress-led ‘ASOM’ alliance is projected to hover in the 25 to 35-seat range.

The Congress camp, however, remains optimistic, banking on a late surge in the tea belt and rural Nagaon to defy the projections.

Major candidates and key seats in Assam elections 2026

In Jalukbari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains the centre of gravity. In Jorhat, the Congress’s most prominent face, Gaurav Gogoi, is fighting a battle to reclaim his family’s legacy and secure a win in Upper Assam.

Other high-stakes contests include Sivasagar, where Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi seeks to maintain a regionalist foothold, and Golaghat, where Finance Minister Ajanta Neog faces a test of her influence in the crucial tea-growing economic hub.

The urban heart of the state, Guwahati, presents its own set of dramas. In Guwahati Central, the election has turned into a generational clash between the “old guard” and Gen Z. Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Gupta is defending his urban stronghold against Kunki Chowdhury, a 27-year-old first-time candidate from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Chowdhury is a high-visibility challenger, focusing on youth issues and civic reform to disrupt the established political order.

The battle for Dispur, the administrative heart of Assam, is also being closely watched. The BJP has made a high-stakes gamble here by fielding Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress stalwart who defected to the saffron party just before the polls. He is facing Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress.

The Election Commission has deployed massive security forces to ensure a peaceful counting process. With female voter turnout reaching an impressive 85.96%, slightly outpacing male voters, the ‘silent voter’ may ultimately hold the key to the final tally. Whether Himanta Biswa Sarma secures a second term or the Gaurav Gogoi-led opposition pulls off a stunning upset, the direction of the ‘Gateway to the Northeast’ for the next five years will be clear by the end of the day.

Assam election results 2026: Key points