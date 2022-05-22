Home / India News / Assam floods: Over 7 lakh hit, 24 dead as annual deluge continues to wreak havoc
Assam floods: Over 7 lakh hit, 24 dead as annual deluge continues to wreak havoc

  • Assam floods: The ASDMA said two camps in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were inundated, while another eight were affected, according to a report received from the range officer.
Children ride a bamboo raft through a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Morigaon district of Assam state on Sunday.(AFP)
Updated on May 22, 2022 08:25 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The annual flood in Assam continued to ravage parts of the northeastern state affecting nearly 7.20 lakh people across 22 districts. At least 24 people have so far lost their lives in deluge and landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

As part of its daily bulletin, the ASDMA said on Sunday that 91,518 affected people are currently lodged in 269 relief camps across the state. The administration has also set up 152 relief distribution centers, it added. 

“A total of 26,236 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and volunteers,” the ASDMA further said.

Hours ago, it shared a tweet on how the Indian Air Force (IAF) was evacuating citizens and airlifting rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in the state. 

The districts that continued to remain affected by the floods were Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri. 

The ASDMA further said that two camps in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were inundated, while another eight were affected, according to a report received from the range officer. 

An ANI report said the authorities at the sanctuary were taking preventive measures to protect wild animals, including the famed one-horned rhinos.

The wildlife sanctuary located in central Assam's Morigaon district is home to 107 rhinos.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

