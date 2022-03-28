Assam graffiti artist, Arunachal lawyer held in Itanagar for defacing mural

A graffiti artist from Assam and a lawyer from Arunachal Pradesh were arrested in Itanagar on Sunday for allegedly defacing a mural painted on government property with a message opposing construction of dams, officials informed on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neelim Mahanta, a prominent artist from Assam, was arrested from Lakhimpur in Assam while lawyer Ebo Mili was arrested from Itanagar. Both were produced in court on Monday and remanded to police custody for two days.

The two have been accused of defacing a mural called Wall of Harmony painted on the outside wall of the civil secretariat in Itanagar to commemorate 50 years of naming of Arunachal Pradesh.

“This was a beautification project by the state government and lot of artists had participated in it. On early Sunday morning, both Mahanta and Mili due to their personal feelings against construction of dams defaced the mural,” Jimmy Chiram, superintendent of police, Itanagar, said.

Mahanata and Mili who wrote ‘No More Dams’ on the mural were arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property, 1984.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrest of Mahanta, a prominent graffiti artist whose creations have found space in many public places across Assam have led to protests by some groups in his home state demanding his release.

“Neelim Mahanta’s arrest for opposing the construction of dams is undemocratic and fascist. We demand his release and urge the Arunachal Pradesh government not to repeat such acts in future,” said Sivsagar MLA and president of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi.

In Mahanta’s hometown Lakhimpur, workers of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), a prominent student organisation from the state, burnt effigies of Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and demanded the artist’s release within 12 hours.

Construction of several big and small dams are taking place across Arunachal Pradesh and some of these have been opposed by local and environment groups for the alleged damage they could cause to the state’s eco-system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON