India News
india news

Assam dealers call for 48-hr petrol pumps closure in Guwahati. Check details

Some issues highlighted by the NEIPDA in its 10-point charter are frequent refusal of contractors to load tankers and illegal deduction from SAP accounts.
Assam dealers have called for a 48-hour closure of petrol pumps in Guwahati. (Representational image)(HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A prominent petroleum dealers association has called for a 48-hour closure of petrol pumps in the Greater Guwahati area (Assam) from 6am Friday till Sunday. The North East India Petroleum Dealers Association, in a press release, said that the decision to call for the closure was taken to press for its 10-point charter of demands relating to various issues concerning the petroleum dealership business.

Some of these demands include rectification of the issues like forceful selling of Lubricants by HPCL, unauthorised and faulty automation, bending of ethanol and unequal credit facility. Other issues highlighted by the NEIPDA are frequent refusal of contractors to load tankers and illegal deduction from SAP accounts.

The release further said the demands had been placed before the oil manufacturing companies, however, that are yet to respond. "As our demands had been placed before the OMCs but they have not headed to them nor have responded to our requests made earlier which had culminated in several meetings," the note reads.

Meanwhile, prices of petrol and diesel in the country have been burning a hole in common man's pocket. The fuel prices were hiked in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday too. The petrol and diesel prices were raised by 0.35 and will be sold at 106.54 per litre and 95.27 per litre respectively in Delhi today. In Mumbai, the petrol price stands at 112.44 per litre and diesel would be sold at 103.26 per litre, today.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately, reported news agency ANI. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices, it further said.

assam petrol pump guwahati
