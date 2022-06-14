Assam: Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Guwahati, 4 dead in landslide

Amid incessant rainfall in Assam, the Kamrup district administration on Tuesday issued an urgent advisory for Guwahati citizens, urging them to not venture out unless absolutely essential, after four persons died in a massive landslide. The city has been receiving heavy spells of rain for the past few days, throwing normal life out of gear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The landslide took place on Sunday, around 1pm due to the constant downpour, an official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) told PTI.

A massive piece of land fell on a house on a hillside at Nijarapar in the Boragaon area where four persons were residing. "No other person is trapped as of now," ASDMA district project officer (Kamrup Metropolitan) Kaustav Talukdar said.

Landslides have also been reported from another half a dozen places in the city, including Kamakhya, Kharghuli, Hengerabari, Silpukhuri and Chandmari Colony, but there were no reports of any casualty, the official said.

With this, the total number of fatalities from floods, landslides and other rain-related activities this year went up to 42.

Knee-deep water and partially submerged vehicles on submerged roads were seen at many major intersections in the capital. At some places, the water levels even crossed the waist. The approach road of the Guwahati railway station was also inundated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scores of vehicles, including school buses, were stuck on the roads as their engines failed in the flood waters, which have also entered hundreds of houses in the 'smart' city. Massive traffic jams were reported from many areas with vehicles stranded for several hours.

"In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential. If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides please consider shifting to a safer location or please contact District Administration at 1077/ 86381 12297," the advisory by the district administration stated.

Flooding was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, MLA quarters in Dispur, Lachit Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat and Chatribari, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents of Nabin Nagar left their homes at night and came to the footpaths of Rajgarh in the heart of the city. They alleged that no one from the administration has reached out to them and all of them, including the kids, are without drinking water.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati had earlier issued a 'red alert' for Assam and Meghalaya and predicted up to "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" between Tuesday and Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail