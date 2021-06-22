Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam home guard refuses bribe from drug dealers, helps recover 12cr contraband
Assam home guard refuses bribe from drug dealers, helps recover 12cr contraband

Impressed by his “selfless and honest act”, Assam Police DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has announced a reward of ₹1 lakh to Borsing Bay, who is posted to Dillai police station in Karbi Anglong district
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Assam home guard Borsing Bay. (Sourced)

A home guard in Assam has hit the headlines for refusing a “huge bribe amount” from drug dealers and helping recover three kilograms of high-quality crystal methamphetamine valued at 12 crore.

Impressed by his “selfless and honest act”, Assam Police DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has announced a reward of 1 lakh to Borsing Bay, who is posted to Dillai police station in Karbi Anglong district.

Police said they intercepted a truck coming from Manipur in Karbi Anglong on Monday evening and recovered three kilograms of crystal methamphetamine tablets valued at 12 crore. They arrested two women from Tamil Nadu and a man from Manipur in connection with the recovery.

“Lion’s share of credit for this drug haul goes to home guard Borsing Bay. He was offered a huge bribe amount by the accused in return for letting them go free. Sri Bay refused,” Mahanta tweeted on Monday night.

“For this selfless and honest act, (Bay) will be rewarded with an amount of 1 lakh. Salute of home guard Bay,” he added.

As per police records, there has been a big jump in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in past 10 years in the state. From 180 cases in 2010, the police registered 1,023 cases last year.

In contrast, between May 10 and June 10 this year, police registered over 400 cases and arrested more than 700 persons in connection with illegal drugs. Over 8.5kg of heroin, 2kg of brown sugar, nearly 6,000kg of marijuana, over 270,000 illegal tablets and 26 lakh in cash were recovered in this period.

IND USA
