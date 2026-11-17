Around 15,000 dancers from Assam's Karbi Anglong, belonging to various tribes and communities, "created a world record" for the largest folk dance performance on the occasion of the district's 75th anniversary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. Tiwa tribal men pound rice during the Wanshuwa festival at Morten village, in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday. (ANI) The dancers achieved the feat on Monday at KASA Stadium in Diphu, officials said. Sarma will visit the district on Tuesday and participate in the celebrations. ''75 years of Karbi Anglong and a world record in the making! 15,000 dancers celebrating Karbi culture in Diphu. Eager to join the celebrations today,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, said a dream has been realised with this achievement. "History created. Karbi Anglong has made its mark on the world stage!" he said. Also Read I Assam to restrict construction in flood-prone areas under proposed zoning law: CM The feat was announced by the Official Adjudicator of Guinness World Records, he said. ''Relive the extraordinary moments from KASA Stadium, Diphu, where 15,000 dancers representing different tribes and communities came together in perfect harmony to achieve a Guinness World Record through our traditional Karbi folk dance, marking the historic 75th Karbi Anglong Day Celebration,'' Ronghang said in a post on X.