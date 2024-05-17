Assam’s KNP to strengthen anti-poaching vigil in vulnerable areas: official

Silchar: The authorities at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Tiger Reserve, in collaboration with the state police, have framed new strategies to strengthen anti-poaching vigil at the vulnerable areas of the park, officials said on Friday. Forest guards at Kaziranga National Park in Assam have been empowered to use firearms against poachers (File Photo)

The director of the park, Sonali Ghosh, said they held a meeting on Thursday regarding strengthening the anti-poaching surveillance in vulnerable areas considering the recent attempts by the poachers.

“The key agenda of the meeting was to review the existing rhino protection measures, forest-police coordination, deployment of existing Forest Protection Forces and strengthening of the intelligence networks,” she said.

Ghosh said the Rhino population is increasing in Assam due to the concerted efforts of the Assam government. Kaziranga National Park has seen several attempts of poaching in the past but it has reduced in recent years. In 2022, the park recorded zero poaching. The Rhinos are increasingly venturing into newer areas, including Bura Chapori and Majul, she said.

Ghosh said that to protect the wildlife from poachers, the task force has recommended that the vulnerability of the newer areas should be mapped and measures identified, including setting up of forest camps and patrolling routes, need to be considered.

According to Ghosh, the task force also recommended the inclusion of additional members like senior officials of all the security forces, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat territorial divisions and the Commandants of the Assam Forest Protection Force) in the committee for greater coordination and strengthening the surveillance.

She said that in the meeting, they decided to conduct regular coordination meetings in all Rhino-bearing areas to increase operational capabilities.

The second anti-rhino poaching task force meeting was attended by Assam Police special director general Harmeet Singh and other top officials.

Singh later wrote on X, “Chaired the 2nd meeting of the Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force today at Kaziranga National Park, with senior Police & Forest officials. Strategies to bolster Rhino protection, enhance coordination, cover new vulnerabilities & strengthen existing networks were deliberated. We are committed to the protection of Assam’s Wildlife, as envisioned by the chief minister.”

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the number of tourists has increased in Kaziranga this year. Taking to X, he wrote, “Kaziranga is fast developing as a preferred tourist destination and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the world heritage site recently has elevated its tourism potential by several notches. In the 2023-24 tourist season, a total of 3,27,493 tourists visited the park.”