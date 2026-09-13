Assam man, 22, who tried to kill himself after murdering his girlfriend, held: Cop

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district for allegedly stabbing his alleged girlfriend to death with a sharp weapon in a hotel room where they were staying, police said adding that he attempted suicide after the murder.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Guwahati, visited the hotel to conduct further examinations and collect evidence. (PTI/ Representational)

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Officers of Rangia Police Station said that a 23-year-old woman was found dead with injuries inside a hotel room near Rangia railway station on Sunday morning. Police said the man was held from the same hotel room.

The accused, identified as Abhijit Kindo, a resident of Udalguri district, was initially detained from the hotel room and later arrested after police registered a case against him under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder.

The deceased, identified as Malani Guriya (23), was a resident of Hugrajuli in Sonitpur district. Police said, she reached Rangia from Chennai on Saturday and was in contact with her alleged boyfriend, Abhijit. Police said that Guriya arrived from Chennai on Saturday night along with two friends and Abhijit had gone to receive the three women at Rangia Railway Station.

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The senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kamrup Rural, Subhashis Barua, said that the police received information about the alleged murder from the RPF inspector at Rangia railway station at around 6.12am, and a team immediately reached the hotel.

“When the police arrived at the hotel and knocked on the door, the accused opened it. He was soaked in blood. The body of the victim was lying on the floor and the accused himself was bleeding,” Barua said.

He said that the accused was detained and taken to a government hospital for necessary medical support since he had several injuries.

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According to police, Abhijit and Guriya stayed in the same hotel in Raniga. Though Abhijit booked a separate room, according to Guriya’s friends, he went to Guriya’s room late at night and stayed there, police said.

“In the morning, he called the friends and told them that he had killed Guriya and would die as well,” police said after the initial investigation.

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The friends suspect that an altercation must have taken place between them during the night before Guriya was killed. Police said that Abhijit assaulted Guriya with a pair of scissors and a tester.

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“The accused allegedly assaulted the victim with a pair of scissors and a tester, resulting in her death. He then informed her friends over the phone about the act and attempted suicide” Barua said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Guwahati, visited the hotel to conduct further examinations and collect evidence.

Following the initial investigation, the body was sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem examination and the family members of the deceased were informed about the incident, police said.

Barua said that the motive behind the murder has not been ascertained yet but the investigation is ongoing. “We cannot reveal all the information for the sake of the investigation; the necessary legal actions have been initiated,” he said.

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