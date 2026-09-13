Global one-horned rhino population hits record 4,075; Assam has 80%, says minister

The global population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros has reached a record 4,075, with Assam accounting for nearly 80% of the species’ population and Kaziranga National Park alone sheltering more than 2,600 rhinos, state forest minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said. The global greater one-horned rhino population has crossed 4,000 for the first time, with Assam accounting for nearly 80% of the total, minister said.

According to him, the global population of one-horned rhinoceroses was fewer than 100 in the early 1900s but has now crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time, and Assam’s contribution to this is particularly significant.

“India is home to 3,323 rhinos, while Nepal has around 752. Assam’s success in protecting the greater one-horned rhinoceros is contributing significantly to one of the world’s most encouraging wildlife conservation recoveries,” he wrote on X.

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He said that Assam is home to nearly 80% of the world’s greater one-horned rhino population and that this reflects conservation efforts, including strengthened protection, field-level enforcement and sustained conservation actions.

Assam recorded zero known rhino poaching cases in 2022, for the first time since the 1970s, and the state repeated the feat in 2025 as well. This was praised by global communities, and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, among many others, praised the efforts.

According to the state government, between 2000 and 2021, at least 191 rhinos were poached in Assam. The worst years were 2013 and 2014, when 27 rhinos were killed each year. The number fell to 17 in 2015, 18 in 2016, six in 2017, seven in 2018, three in 2019, two in 2020 and one in 2021.

In June 2021, the state government announced that a Special Anti-Poaching Task Force would be formed with the forest and police departments for coordinated action against rhino poaching.

It also intensified intelligence gathering, joint operations, patrolling and surveillance, including the use of drones and CCTV cameras, while keeping a close watch on suspected poachers.

The former Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam said in January 2022 that the Special Anti-Poaching Task Force would also form a strong connection with local communities to strengthen the vigil.

According to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the primary reason behind rhino poaching is the demand for their horn, which is sold at high prices in illegal markets. He said there are superstitions related to rhino horns that create the demand, and to send a message against this, the Assam government in September 2021 burnt nearly 2,500 seized rhino horns.

Mallabaruah on Saturday said the increase in the global rhino population reflected the importance of sustained protection, scientific management and community participation in conservation.

“The recovery of the greater one-horned rhino is more than a conservation statistic. It is a powerful reminder that determined protection, scientific management and community support can bring endangered wildlife back from the brink,” he said.