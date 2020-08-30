e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam minister, three more BJP MLAs test positive for Covid-19

Assam minister, three more BJP MLAs test positive for Covid-19

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had tested positive on August 25 and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 06:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Guwahati
A total of 20 legislators have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state, officials said.
A total of 20 legislators have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state, officials said.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Assam hill areas development minister Sum Ronghang became the first minister of the BJP-led state government to contract Covid-19, even as three more saffron party MLAs tested positive, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 20 legislators have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state, they said.

Ronghang, also the mines and minerals minister, has received flak for getting admitted to a private hospital here without informing anyone in his office, after testing positive on August 25.

“His action has evoked sharp reactions as these things should not be hidden. Unfortunately, his driver and a PSO have also tested positive,” an official said.

Apart from Ronghang, Ganesh Kumar Limbo (Barchalla), Sibu Misra (Lumding) and Bir Bhadra Hagjer (Haflong) also tested positive and are being treated at different hospitals, officials said.

While Limbo and Misra’s test results came out on Friday, Hagjer was diagnosed with Covid-19 through a rapid antigen test (RAT) inside the assembly premises.

The assembly is conducting RAT for all its employees, officials, MLAs and media persons ahead of the four-day Autumn Session from Monday.

During the two-day testing in the assembly, the reports of 14 persons, including a journalist and an MLA, have come out positive, another official said.

Out of the 20 legislators who have contracted the virus, 12 are from the BJP and four from its allies, including two from the AGP.

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had tested positive on August 25 and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, too, tested positive for coronavirus.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
GST: States will get waiver if they opt to borrow Rs 97,000 crore
GST: States will get waiver if they opt to borrow Rs 97,000 crore
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
After spike in cases, Delhi amps up Covid-19 norms enforcement
After spike in cases, Delhi amps up Covid-19 norms enforcement
Delhi Metro resumption to happen in ‘graded manner’; protocol out soon
Delhi Metro resumption to happen in ‘graded manner’; protocol out soon
He wasn’t able to finish games way he used to: RP Singh on MSD’s retirement
He wasn’t able to finish games way he used to: RP Singh on MSD’s retirement
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In