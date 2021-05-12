Home / India News / Assam: NIA court allows Akhil Gogoi to take oath as MLA of new assembly
Akhil Gogoi defeated Surabhi Rajkonwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Sibsagar seat in the Assam assembly elections without campaigning himself.
Akhil Gogoi was jailed in December 2019 for allegedly stoking violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. (PTI Photo)

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati on Tuesday allowed jailed activist and president of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, to take oath as a new member of Assam’s assembly, his lawyer said. The 45-year-old activist was jailed in December 2019 for allegedly stoking violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests with the aim to destabilise the country.

“As per the court’s ruling, Gogoi will be escorted by police from Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where he is lodged now, to the state assembly and brought back after the oath taking ceremony,” said Santanu Borthakur, Gogoi’s lawyer. Gogoi was hospitalised last year for treatment of Covid-19 and is currently under treatment for other ailments.

Gogoi defeated Surabhi Rajkonwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Sibsagar seat without campaigning himself. His 84 year old mother Priyada Gogoi campaigned on his behalf.

Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 after a case was filed against him in Dibrugarh. The case was later transferred to NIA and a charge sheet was filed in June last year which alleged Gogoi had led the anti-CAA movement which turned violent and led to arson and attacks on police personnel. It also alleged that he hatched a conspiracy to target a particular community in order to disturb unity and integrity of the country.

Last month, the Gauhati high court upheld NIA court’s decision to grant bail to Gogoi in one of the cases. He continues in custody as he is yet to get bail in another case lodged against him by the investigative agency.

Raijor Dal was formed in October last year and Gogoi was later named its president. Raijor Dal tied up with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another newly formed outfit, in the assembly elections but the alliance failed to win any other seat.

