Assam: Online gaming leads teen, friends to siphon 19L from father's account
india news

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The boy came in contact with two other minors and a 21-year-old youth while playing online games on a mobile phone. (PTI/Representative Photo)

Police in Assam’s Sivasagar district have detained a minor with three others for allegedly siphoning 19 lakh from his father’s bank account with the chief aim to fund the habit of online gaming.

According to the police, the class 7 student came in contact with two other minors and a 21-year-old youth while playing online games on a mobile phone. All of them were residents of Sivasagar district.

“It appears that the minors and the 21-year-old were able to get the online banking details of the class 7 student’s father and transferred 19 lakh from the account in several transactions,” said Rakesh Raushan, superintendent of police, Sivasagar.

The student’s father, who works as an engineer in a private oil-drilling company, had no knowledge of the transactions since the sms (short message service) alerts from the bank were received on his wife’s phone and deleted immediately by the student. Police didn’t explain immediately why transaction alerts from banks were being sent to the boy’s mother’s phone.

When he finally saw that money had gone missing from his account, the student’s father lodged a complaint at the Joysagar police outpost last week.

Based on the case lodged under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that relate to cheating and criminal breach of trust, the police detained the student, the two minor brothers and Nipuraj Gogoi (21) on Saturday.

“The details of what exactly transpired and how the amount was transferred from the victim’s account would be known after further investigations. There could be some others involved in the racket,” said Raushan.

