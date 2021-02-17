Assam police arrest 2 digital journalists for salacious article on minister

Police in Assam have arrested two journalists of a digital news channel on charges of spreading salacious rumors about a senior Assam minister and his minor daughter.

Taufiquddin Ahmad, editor-in-chief of Pratibimba Live news editor Iqbal were arrested by the Dispur police in Guwahati on Wednesday and are being questioned to probe if there was a conspiracy behind airing such news.

GP Singh, ADGP (Law and Order) tweeted that the case has been lodged under section 509 of IPC for insulting modesty of a woman as well as Sections 14 to 21 of the POCSO Act for spreading “salacious news article about an honourable minister of government of Assam and attempts to malign familial bond”.

“People are strongly advised not to give air to such attempts since posting such pictures with malicious intention attracts provision of POCSO Act. Assam Police would take strong action against all such attempts under stringent provisions of POCSO Act,” Singh tweeted.

“Action shall be taken against all persons irrespective of their place of residence who use any of the social media platforms to maliciously use such platforms for furthering their conspiracy,” he added.

The attempts at giving a scandalous tinge to a photo of a father and daughter have been condemned by many in Assam.

“I am totally disturbed and outraged to see few interest groups writing the most uncharitable things on an affectionate photograph of an Assam cabinet minister and his minor daughter,” wrote child rights activist Miguel Das on Facebook.

“I am doubly upset to see how social media users are sharing that photograph, and those distasteful comments, without an iota of conscience,” he added.