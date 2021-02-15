Journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested last Dec while on way to Hathras, gets 5-day interim bail to meet ailing mother
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:50 PM IST
- Chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Delhi also demanded the release of Disha Ravi who has been arrested for allegedly sharing a ‘toolkit’ which according to Delhi Police had details about protests to be carried out across India over farm laws.
Greta toolkit: After Disha Ravi, arrest warrants against Nikita Jacob, Shantanu
By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Their names are said to have surfaced in Ravi’s questioning after she was sent to a five-day police remand by a city court on Sunday
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 2 more bodies recovered; 151 people still missing
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:08 PM IST
A team of another rescue workers is clearing sludge from another small underground tunnel beneath the 1.7km tunnel where about 30 of 35 workers are feared to trapped
Amit Shah said BJP has to win in Nepal and Sri Lanka also: Tripura CM
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:30 PM IST
- The BJP sought to play down Chief Minister Biplab Deb's comment saying the party has been spreading Indian culture and philosophy in different countries.
Yuvraj Singh booked for casteist remarks during Instagram live session
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The FIR was registered months after a Hisar-based activist–advocate filed a complaint against the player for allegedly using the casteist remark during a live session with Rohit Sharma in June 2020
'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', SC tells WhatsApp
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "People have grave concern about loss of privacy."
UK minister for COP26 in India to advance partnership on climate action
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST
During the two-day visit, Alok Sharma will meet senior ministers, business leaders and civil society to discuss climate issues and to prepare for the COP26 summit in November
Disha Ravi’s arrest is an unprecedented attack on democracy: Delhi CM Kejriwal
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 AM IST
A court on Sunday remanded the Bengaluru activist to five days in police custody over her involvement in the ‘toolkit case’ related the Republic Day violence.
Sikkim: Primary schools reopen as new academic session starts today
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:36 AM IST
In Sikkim, classes from 9 to 12 had resumed from October 19 last year while classes from 6 to 8 had restarted from November 27
15 surrendered Naxals tie the knot at Valentine's Day ceremony
ANI, Dantewada
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
A Naxal tying the knot at the ceremony said, "We fell in love a year ago while both of us were working as Naxals. I had a reward of ₹5 lakh on my head while she had a reward of ₹1 lakh. We wanted to marry back then but we were prohibited from doing so."
UP trains MLAs for paperless House proceedings
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The state held a three-day training programme for legislators which concluded on Sunday. The training was to prepare the MLAs for the assembly session beginning February 18
Gujarat CM Rupani to be kept under observation for 24 hours, says officials
PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:22 AM IST
On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara.
After Uttarakhand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur
ANI, Udhampur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Plantation drive was conducted to spread awareness among the people on the issue of deforestation and soil erosion.
'Development of only two': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at govt on LPG price hike
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:00 AM IST
This is the third time since December that the price of LPG domestic cylinders has been hiked.
PM Modi condoles death of 16 labourers in Jalgaon truck accident
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:25 AM IST
As many as 16 people lost their lives, and two others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Jalgaon district on Sunday night.
