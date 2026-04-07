Assam Police at Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi residence day after FIR by CM Sarma's wife

Assam Police visited Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after FIR was filed against him by state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan over allegations of passport fraud he levelled against her. Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference for the upcoming assembly elections (ANI)

Local police was assisting Assam cops at the residence in Nizamuddin area, HT learnt.

A major political controversy broke out between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after former's bombshell press conferences on Sunday, in which allegations against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife were raised.

Congress held two press conferences in Delhi and Guwahati, where the party’s media department head, Pawan Khera, and Assam unit chief, Gaurav Gogoi, alleged that Sarma’s wife has passports of the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda. They alleged she owns properties in Dubai (UAE) and has a company in Wyoming (US).

Sarma on Monday accused Congress of using documents from a social media group linked to Pakistan to forge alleged passports of three countries belonging to his wife.

Sarma's ‘life imprisonment’ threat to Cong Sarma said in a press conference on Monday that there is a Pakistani angle to the allegations levelled by Congress leaders, “as all the data which was used to fabricate the alleged passports was taken from a social media group called Pakistanis in Ajman [Facebook].”

“In the past 10 days, news channels in Pakistan have done several talk shows on the election in our state. It shows that there is a conspiracy hatched in the neighbouring country to influence the results of the Assam election,” an earliet HT report quoted Sarma as saying.

He said in normal circumstances, it would have simply become a defamation case. Sarma added that such allegations made just ahead of the election can influence the outcome and are more serious, and can even lead to "life imprisonment".

On Sunday night, Sharma filed a case in Guwahati against Khera and others seeking action against their “fake allegations”.

Responding to a list of questions by Gaurav Gogoi over the allegations, Riniki Bhuyan took to X denied Dubai links and asked him to disclose whether his wife has ever had a bank account in Pakistan.