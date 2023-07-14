Watch: Cars sink in waterlogged roads as heavy rains batter Assam

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Jul 14, 2023 07:50 PM IST

The flood situation in Assam worsened with over 67,000 affected in 17 districts due to rising water level of major rivers including Brahmaputra.

Heavy rains triggered waterlogging in several parts of Assam on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear. In a video shared by news agency ANI, commuters were seen trying to pull a car on a waterlogged road in Jorabat on the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Commuters pull a car on a waterlogged road in Assam on Friday. (Twitter/ANI)

The flood situation in the northeastern state worsented with over 67,000 affected in 17 districts due to the water level of major rivers including Brahmaputra, flowed above the danger mark, PTI quoted the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the districts affected include Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuliu, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar. On the other hand, districts in Western Assam bordering Bhutan have been put on alert due to release of excess of water from the neighbouring country's Kurichu dam.

“This morning, the Kurichu dam authority started releasing excess water. The excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control the flow. According to reports, the weather in the upstream of the plant has improved since yesterday. Therefore the amount of water coming in may not be huge . We are closely monitoring the situation”, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The district authorities have set up 78 relief camps and distribution centres with 4,531 inmates taking shelter in the camps, the government added. A crop area of 2,770 hectares has been damaged while 49,535 animals were also affected.

An embankment was damaged in Majuli and 18 roads were damaged in Barpeta, Chirang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts.

Large-scale erosion was also reported from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur, the state government bulletin added.Not only Assam, several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Delhi-NCR are bearing the brunt of rainfall.

assam flood assam himanta biswa sarma
