Delhi flood news live updates: Waterlogging woes plague ITO road as Yamuna River overflows
Delhi flood news live: The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record.
Flood in Delhi live updates: With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office were flooded, impairing normal life and traffic movement, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools near the river and the shutting down of water treatment plants, as people waded through knee-deep waters in low-lying areas to reach safer places.
Curbs were also placed for the entry of vehicles into the national capital.
- Jul 14, 2023 06:23 AM IST
Waterlogging woes plague ITO road as Yamuna River overflows
Residents and commuters in the vicinity of ITO Road have been severely affected by the persistent water-logging situation caused by the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River.
- Jul 14, 2023 06:15 AM IST
Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed due to rising river water level: DMRC
Delhi Metro trains are crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to rising water level of the Yamuna, the DMRC said on Thursday.
- Jul 14, 2023 05:59 AM IST
23,692 people evacuated, Yamuna River continues to flow at 208.63 metres
A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi, as the water level continues to rise, continuously surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said.
- Jul 14, 2023 05:50 AM IST
Delhi flood: Rajghat wakes up ankle-deep misery
Waterlogging continued near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains.