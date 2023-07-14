Unethical to play politics over natural calamities, Khattar tells Kejriwal

Advising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to find solutions to the problems of the National Capital and stop indulging in blame game, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said it was unethical on the part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to play politics even over natural calamities. Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said it was unethical on the part of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to play politics even over natural calamities. (HT File)

“Be it a pollution issue, water issue or any other, when Arvind Kejriwal fails to find any solution, he starts playing the blame game. Doing politics on natural calamities is unethical,” said Khattar while adding that it seems Haryana has become a punching bag for the Delhi chief minister. The CM was in the Capital for a meeting with Union ministers.

Responding to a question regarding the statement of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Khattar advised his Punjab counterpart also that one should refrain from doing politics on natural calamities.

About Yamuna water flooding Delhi, the CM said that the water level in the rivers has increased due to heavy rains and the rapid flow of rainwater from hilly areas.

Khattar said there was one lakh cusecs of water in the Yamuna river on the first day of the heavy rains, but on the very next day, it suddenly increased to 3.70 lakh cusecs.

“As far as the issue of the release of water is concerned, we have informed Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal that Hathnikund is a barrage and not a dam. Water flow is controlled in dams. However, in barrage the water can only be regulated in a small quantity. The capacity of the barrage is one lakh cusecs and it is difficult to stop the water above this level,” Khattar said, adding excessive flow of water has also adversely affected Yamunanagar, Karnal etc and now the same water is entering Delhi.

Water level of some rivers is decreasing

The chief minister said that similarly, the water level in other rivers has also decreased because of which the increased water levels in Karnal and Kurukshetra are gradually declining. However, the flow of water is high in Sonepat, Delhi, Faridabad and Palwal and there is a possibility that the level will reduce in the coming 48 hours.