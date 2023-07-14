Watch: NGO rescues stray dogs from flood-affected areas in Delhi

As Delhi continues to battle flood after water spilled from swollen Yamuna river, a video from Red Fort and Chandgi Ram Akhada showed NGO workers rescuing stray dogs on Friday. NGO workers rescue stary dogs from flood affected areas in Delhi. (ANI)

The 30-second clip shared by ANI captured the NGO workers wading through knee-deep water while carrying the dogs. Later, they shifted the dogs to a van where other rescued canines were present.

According to the Delhi government, 25,478 people have been evacuated so far in the national capital while 22,803 affected citizens are in tents or shelters. 16 teams of NDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts in rescue work. "Some of the low-lying areas of Delhi have witnessed flood water due to very high level of river water & consequent backflow of water, breach of embankments etc," added the Kejriwal government.

Water levels in the Yamuna fell to 208.02 metres at 10pm on Friday even though numerous important areas of the city were still submerged. On Thursday, the water level had started to rise after being steady for three hours, and by 7 pm, it had risen three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres in the early hours of Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

As a result of damage to the regulator at the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and flooded the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat.

(With agency inputs)

