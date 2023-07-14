Noida police map traffic diversion after Delhi imposed restrictions over flooding

The traffic at the Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway moved at a slow pace on Thursday after Delhi traffic police made diversions as the Yamuna river in Delhi experienced an unprecedented rise, reaching an alarming height of 208.48 meters on Thursday morning. Yamuna river in Delhi experienced an unprecedented rise, reaching an alarming height of 208.48 meters on Thursday morning. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Keeping in view of the situation, the Noida traffic police have also issued a precautionary traffic diversion advisory to avoid any congestion at the Delhi-Noida border.

In a traffic police advisory, Noida police said, “Due to flooding in the Yamuna river, the movement of commercial and non-commercial vehicles has been partially and completely restricted at some routes in Delhi, so commuters can choose the following routes to avoid any traffic inconvenience.”

The traffic coming from Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), Yamuna Expressway, and going through Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via Kalindi Kunj Border/DND Border will be able to enter Delhi from Chilla Red Light, and the traffic coming from Yamuna Expressway to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and going to Delhi via Kalindi Kunj/DND Border will be able to go towards the destination via EPE via Parichowk to Kasba Kasna.

The traffic coming from Greater Noida and going towards Delhi/Ghaziabad via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to go towards the destination via Parichowk via Surajpur, Bisrakh, and Kisan Chowk. The traffic coming from Greater Noida and going towards Delhi/Ghaziabad via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to reach the destination via elevated road from Sector 18.

Ram Singh, traffic inspector, said, “After Delhi made diversions in some places and a flooding situation arises at the Delhi border, we have made a precautionary diversion plan to avoid congestion at the Delhi-Noida border.”

Noida police, via variable messaging display (VMD), advises residents to “Please avoid traveling to Delhi for the next 24 hours due to potential flood conditions.”

In case of traffic inconvenience, the traffic helpline number 9971009001 can be contacted.

Commuter, Vijay Singh, who travels daily from Noida to Delhi, said “After getting information about diversions and flooding in some parts of Delhi, I decided to stay at home because the traffic situation at the Delhi-Noida Border did not seem very convenient.”

On the other hand, the traffic diversions at many places added ridership to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), with the corporation achieving all-time highest ridership of 88,646 on Wednesday, NMRC officials said, adding that the NMRC Aqua line connecting Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida’s Depot Station ferried over 2,01,393 commuters in the last three days.

“The incessant rain and traffic diversions at many places added ridership to NMRC,” said spokesperson Wadhwan, adding that in every monsoon, the ridership reaches a remarkable high.

According to NMRC records, 88,646 ridership was recorded on Wednesday, 58,231 on Tuesday, and 54,516 on Monday. “Wednesday’s ridership was an all-time high since NMRC’s inception on January 26, 2019,” added Wadhwan.