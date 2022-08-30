Assam records highest rate of crime against women, Delhi tops UT list. Details

A 15.3% increase in crime against women has been recorded with a total of 4,28,278 cases registered during 2021, according National Crime Records Bureau data. The majority of cases under crime against women under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ (31.8%) followed by ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (20.8%), ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ (17.6 per cent) and ‘Rape’ (7.4 per cent). The crime rate registered per lakh women population is 64.5 in 2021 in comparison with 56.5 in 2020, the report said. Among Union Territories, Delhi reported the highest rate of crime against women (147.6 per cent). (Also Read | Crime against women: Haryana registered 18% conviction rate in 2021)

For the 5th consecutive year, Assam recorded the highest rate of crime against women at 168.3, way higher than national average of 64.5.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) voiced concern over the surge in cases in the national capital, saying it is necessary to take strong steps to prevent the name of Delhi from getting spoiled.

In a tweet, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "According to NCRB data, crimes against women increased by 41 per cent in 2021 and the crimes against children increased by 32 per cent".

"This is a matter of deep concern," she said, adding every party and government should take strong steps to ensure safety of women.

"It is necessary to take strong steps to prevent the name of Delhi from getting spoiled. From an 8-month-old girl to a 90-year-old woman, raped in Delhi. Delhi Commission for Women is working 24x7 to make every woman feel safe. But this is not enough. All governments should come together, save the daughters," she said.

State Total crime against women in 2021 Rate Andhra Pradesh 17752 67.2 Arunachal Pradesh 366 49.1 Assam 29046 168.3 Bihar 17950 30.2 Chhattisgarh 7344 49.8 Goa 224 28.9 Gujarat 7348 22.1 Haryana 16658 119.7 Himachal Pradesh 1599 43.8 Jharkhand 8110 43.0 Karnataka 14468 43.8 Kerala 13539 73.3 Madhya Pradesh 30673 74.7 Maharashtra 39526 66.0 Manipur 302 19.1 Meghalaya 685 41.7 Mizoram 176 29.1 Nagaland 54 5.1 Odisha 31352 137.8 Punjab 5662 39.2 Rajasthan 40738 105.4 Sikkim 130 40.6 Tamil Nadu 8501 22.2 Telangana 20865 111.2 Tripura 807 40.2 Uttar Pradesh 56083 50.5 Uttarakhand 3431 61.5 West Bengal 35884 74.6 A&N Islands 169 89.4 Chandigarh 343 61.7 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu 99 25.3 Delhi 14277 147.6 Jammu & Kashmir 3937 61.6 Ladakh 18 13.8 Lakshadweep 9 27.3 Puducherry 153 18.5

