Assam revises partial curfew time. Check what’s allowed

The Assam government on Monday revised the partial curfew time in the state between 6pm to 5am from Tuesday onwards after an improvement in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positivity rate. In an order on August 2, the Assam government lifted the “round the clock curfew” across the state and a partial curfew between 5pm and 5am was imposed instead.

Notably, as many as 574,100 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Assam since the pandemic first broke out, of which, 557,654 people have recovered and 5,387 have succumbed to the virus, according to data available on the government website.

What’s allowed across the state?

1. Workplaces or business establishments can stay open up to 5pm. In the case of government employees, only those who have been inoculated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can attend office. Besides, pregnant government staff or women with children aged five or below will be eligible to work from home. Employees coming under the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) category will be exempted from work but can be encouraged to work from home.

2. Shops and commercial establishments, including those dealing with groceries, dairy and products, and vegetables, among others, can stay open up to 5pm.

3. Dine-in restaurants, roadside eateries, and even takeaways from these eateries will be permitted up to 5pm.

4. For wedding and funeral ceremonies, as many as 10 people will be permitted to attend.

5. For functions to be held in closed venues barring weddings, birthdays and anniversaries, among others, prior permission of the deputy commissioner is needed and the capping is for 200 fully vaccinated.

6. Autorickshaws, taxis and cycle rickshaws can operate with only one driver or rider, and two passengers will full observance of social distance.

7. Essential services, including food, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, and delivery persons dealing with the same, will continue to operate round the clock.

8. Transportation of goods items will also continue unhindered.

9. Intra-district transport, with 50 per cent seating capacity, and maintaining of all Covid-19 norms, may be allowed.

10. Shopkeepers must not allow more than five people to enter the shop at a time.

11. Operations of Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) including e-auction are allowed till 5pm with 20 per cent of the workforce for tea-tasting, brokering, sampling and warehousing.

What’s not allowed?

1. All inter-district transport of passengers and movement of people will remain prohibited.

2. No pillion riding permitted for two-wheelers. However, exemptions will be given in the case of women and children.

3. All education institutions will continue to operate virtually, and no physical classes will be allowed.

4. Any form of gathering or meeting in open spaces is completely prohibited.

5. Religious places will remain shut.

6. Weekly markets and haats will also continue to remain closed.

Also Read | Covid: Assam issues revised SOPs, 2 districts to observe round-the-clock curfew

Which places will be considered as containment zones?

Districts, where the Covid-19 test positivity rate reaches more than 10 in the previous seven days, will be declared as a total containment zone. In these zones, all the aforementioned restrictions will be imposed, but essential services will be permitted throughout the day.

Which areas may witness the lifting of restrictions going forward?

According to the notice issued by the Assam government, inter-district movement of people and transport facilities and resumption of physical classes will be reviewed depending on the progression and dip in the Covid-19 caseload in the state. Apart from these, graded re-opening of religious sites as well as monuments and other such places will also be reviewed as per the case positivity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON