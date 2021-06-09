Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam to confer own civilian awards on lines of Padma honours
india news

Assam to confer own civilian awards on lines of Padma honours

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that ₹5 lakh will be given to Asom Ratna awardee, ₹3 lakh to Asom Bibhushan, ₹2 lakh to Asom Bhushan and ₹1 lakh to Asom Shree awardees every year.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The decision to start a new set of state awards was announced by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after the 4th cabinet meeting. (ANI)

The Assam government on Tuesday decided to start the state’s own civilian awards on the lines of Padma honours to felicitate distinguished personalities from various fields.

The Asom Ratna award, which was earlier conferred once every three years, will now be given every year to one person who has made significant contribution to society. Three sets of new awards, Asom Bibhushan, Asom Bhushan and Asom Shree will also be conferred yearly to three, five and 10 persons respectively.

5 lakh award money will be given to Asom Ratna, 3 lakh to Asom Bibhushan, 2 lakh to Asom Bhushan and 1 lakh to Asom Shree. The awardees will also get benefits like free medical treatment of critical illness, free stay at Asom Bhawans, free travel in Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses etc.” Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

This has been done on the lines of Padma Awards, which are one of the highest civilian honours in the country to recognize achievements in all fields where an element of public service is involved. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day

The cabinet also decided that from now on all state government offices will have to put up photos of the President, Prime Minister and that of Gopinath Bordoloi, the first chief minister of Assam. The first budget session of the state assembly will be held on July 12.

