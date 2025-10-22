Assam: Barpeta court awards death sentence to man for killing wife, daughter in 2023

Silchar: The district and sessions court in Assam’s Barpeta has sentenced a 48-year-old man to death by hanging for killing his wife and daughter in 2023. The convict was charged under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to police records. (Representative photo)

As per police records, the convict, Rishabh Das, killed his 17-year-old daughter Hiya with a sharp weapon and hacked his wife Binita to death following a domestic quarrel.

“The incident took place at Gandhi Nagar in Barpeta on October 13, 2023. The accused initially went into hiding but was later arrested. We submitted the charge sheet within three months along with all necessary evidence,” a senior police officer said.

Government advocate Khitap Bhushan Das, who represented the case, said the final hearing was held on October 16, and after discussions on the quantum of punishment, District and Sessions Judge Deepak Thakuria pronounced the death sentence under Section 302 of the IPC on Tuesday — the first-ever death sentence pronounced in the district since its establishment in 1983.

According to police officers, Rishabh was a repeat offender, having attacked his younger sister with a sharp weapon two years earlier, chopping off some of her fingers.

The additional superintendent of police (crime) described the verdict as “a victory for justice,” praising the investigating team for presenting the case with “strong evidence and meticulous documentation.”

Legal experts said that Rishabh still has the right to appeal the verdict before higher courts, including the Gauhati High Court.