Assam-Mizoram border villages set own rules to normalise situation

One month since the firing incident between Assam and Mizoram and people from border villages have decided to find a middle ground on their own.

Village level public representatives of both the states met at Lailapur in Assam past Sunday and agreed to compromise on some issues. They said, “We need each other so we are ready to compromise to restore peace and normalcy.”

A delegation of Vairengte Joint Village Council led by their chairman R Lalfamkima was in Lailapur to attend a meeting with representatives of Assam’s villages where they agreed to put the border dispute aside and allow people from either side to enter villages.

Officially, an outsider requires an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to enter Mizoram, but the regulation won’t be this stringent for these villages.

R. Lalfamkima said, “What happened on July 26 was unfortunate...We have decided to make our own rules which will be applicable only for the people of a few villages from both the sides. We have informed the Mizoram chief minister about our decisions and he has appreciated our attempt.”

Lalfamkima also said they have formed some groups... “If someone comes from Assam’s side, we will get the information before the visit. Our teams will take care of the security of the visitors. But this will be applicable only for temporary visits.”

On the possibility of permanent solution to the border issue, Lalfamkima, said, “It is not possible to draw a permanent solution to the border dispute until both the states agree on one point... Mizoram believes that the border should be divided based on the demarcation by British government’s Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) in 1875, while Assam believes on a district demarcation done by British government in 1933.”

Former president of Chandnighat Gaon Panchayat (near Lailapur) Raju Laskar led the Assam team. He said, “People from Mizoram visit Assam’s markets to buy essentials. Some trades and businesses are dependent on customers from Mizoram’s side. People from our side go to Mizoram to find work. We cannot forget what happened on July 26 where six of our police officers died. Governments from both the states are trying to find solution which will take long time.”

While Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga appreciated the decision taken by the villagers, no political leader from Assam’s side has yet responded to this proposal.

After the meeting, representatives of Vairengte Village Council in Mizoram visited chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday. But Assam village representatives are yet to write to state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

On July 26 this year, police forces of both the states came face to face and six Assam police personnel died in firing. In retaliation, a 10-day undeclared economic blockade prevailed on Assam side. Ministers from both the states met in Aizawl on August 5 to find a solution. Things started normalising and thousands of trucks carrying essential for Mizoram safely entered to the state. But the governments of both the states failed to find a solution to the dispute.

