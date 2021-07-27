Assam-Mizoram clash: Cong's Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment notice, seeks probe

Assam MP and deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice to discuss the border clash with Mizoram that claimed lives of six police personnel on Tuesday. He further sought an inquiry into reports that light machine guns (LMGs) were used during the exchange of fire in the disputed area.

“Some media reports say LMG was used (during the Assam-Mizoram border clash yesterday). Are we in our country or on the borders of the country? We demand an inquiry into this incident,” the Kaliabor MP said.

On Monday, Gogoi said Sarma was ready to pass the buck, forgetting that he claimed the credit for the growth of NEDA (North-east Development Alliance), a regional coalition formed by the BJP in 2016. “Is this unprecedented tragedy the outcome of his back channel manouvering for NEDA?” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid wreaths and paid tribute to the policemen who lost their lives in the border clash in Silchar.

The decades-long border dispute that sparked violent clashes on Monday prompted Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga to publicly trade charges, following which Union home minister Amit Shah had to intervene.

Violence broke out along the border shared by Cachar district's Lailapur in Assam and Kolasib district’s Vairengte of Mizoram around 11.30am over allegations of encroachment. Thousands of civilians on either side of the border hurled stones and charged at each other and security personnel with sticks and rods. Visuals showed policemen firing tear-gas shells and air pellets as people torched vehicles and huts.

Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana said on Monday around 200 Assam Police personnel had forcibly crossed duty posts and the inter-state border issue should be resolved soon.

The hostilities pared down after the two chief ministers spoke over the phone and Shah urged the duo to resolve the border tension amicably.