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Assam's Baksa honey goes global, 1st shipment exported to US

Assam's Baksa honey goes global, 1st shipment exported to US

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Guwahati, The first-ever consignment of honey from Assam's Baksa district to the United States was flagged off from Guwahati on Saturday, an official statement said.

Assam's Baksa honey goes global, 1st shipment exported to US

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority facilitated the export from the aspirational district under the Centre's One District One Product initiative.

The consignment was undertaken by EDA-registered exporter Salt Range Foods Pvt Ltd.

Commissioner and secretary of the agriculture department and agriculture production commissioner Aruna Rajoria flagged off the consignment.

"The landmark consignment, comprising around 20 metric tonnes of honey, was flagged off from Guwahati. The honey has been processed and packed at the facility of Salt Range Foods Private Limited in Guwahati," the statement said.

Sourced from an eco-friendly and pesticide-free environment, the honey from Baksa district is known for its high quality and near-organic characteristics, reflecting the region's rich biodiversity and sustainable agricultural practices, it said.

The initiative is expected to significantly benefit local beekeepers and farmers, with farmers receiving around 43 per cent higher price realisation compared to prevailing local farm gate prices, thereby enhancing income opportunities and strengthening rural livelihoods in the region, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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