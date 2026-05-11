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‘Assam’s land, identity, future non-negotiable’: Himanta ahead of oath-taking

There has been speculation that three ministers, one each from the BJP and its two allies, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front, may take oath

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:47 pm IST
By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
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Assam’s next chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will take oath on May 12 said on Monday that the state’s “land, identity and future” are the priorities of his second term in office.

Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath on May 12. (PTI)

“Assam’s land, identity and future are non-negotiable. After freeing 1.5 lakh bighas (around 49,500 acres) land from encroachment, NDA 3.0 moves ahead with firm resolve to reclaim 5 lakh (165,000 acres) for the people of Assam. Because for us ‘Jati, Mati, Bheti’ (Race, Land, Foundation) comes first,” he posted on X.

Sarma also indicated actions the next government will take in the coming days including 11,000 as financial support for small and marginal farmers, 3 lakh assistance to 10,000 farmers to buy tractors and additional minimum support price (MSP) for paddy procurement.

“Assam’s farmers have always remained at the heart of our development journey. With enhanced support for marginal farmers, additional MSP backing and major assistance for modern farm infrastructure, the next five years will further strengthen the backbone of our ‘annadatas’ (food providers),” he posted on X.

Sarma informed that several other union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruled states will also reach Guwahati to be part of the ceremony. Prominent industrialists and heads of ‘satras’ (Vaishnavite monastries) will also attend the event.

“It will be a grand event where members of our party right from the booth level workers to leaders will take part. Once the swearing-in is over, we will hold our first cabinet meeting. Our manifesto is in front of the public and implementing it will be our aim,” he said.

Sarma didn’t disclose who else would take the oath with him.

“National president of our party Nitin Nabin will reach Guwahati at 10pm on Monday. I will have a meeting with him after that regarding the appointment of ministers. Those who will be part of the new cabinet will be informed about it by 7am on Tuesday,” he said.

There has been speculation that three ministers, one each from the BJP and its two allies, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front, may take oath with him on Tuesday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

himanta biswa sarma
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