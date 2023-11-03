Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Telangana polls to be held on November 30; Election Commission issues notification
- Assembly election 2023 LIVE: Five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – are set for polls this month.
In all five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram – candidates in the fray for the polls are campaigning in full swing. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in these states this month, with vote counting taking place on December 3 in all of them.
Here are the election updates in these five states:
- In Chhattisgarh, which will conduct elections in two phases on November 7 and November 17, a total of 126 polling stations have been set up in 40 remote villages of Bastar, where elections are being held for the first time. These areas were previously under the influence of Naxalites, and due to security concerns and challenging geography, polling stations couldn't be established there.
- In Rajasthan, where the election will be held on November 25 in a single phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party faced a setback as Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati, a former BJP member, joined the Congress on Thursday. She was welcomed into the Congress party in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress In-Charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The Congress is considering fielding her as a candidate in the Ajmer North constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.
- In Telangana, the war of words between Congress and BRS (presumably a political group or entity) over the Kaleshwaram project continues. On Thursday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao criticised former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, characterising him as a "reader" rather than a leader in response to Rahul Gandhi's corruption allegations related to the project. Elections in the state are scheduled for November 30.
- In Madhya Pradesh, a rebel Congress candidate named Antar Singh Darbar decided not to withdraw his nomination from the Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow assembly constituency. Instead, he announced his departure from the party.
- In Mizoram, a total of 7,671 individuals have cast their votes in the Mizoram assembly elections through remote voting and postal ballots, according to an election official on Thursday. Among these, 1,998 votes were cast through remote voting, and 5,673 votes were submitted through postal ballots. The election for the 40-member assembly will take place on November 7.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 03 Nov 2023 12:31 PM
Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Telangana polls to be held on November 30; Election Commission issues notification
The Election Commission of India issued a notification on Friday announcing that the Telangana assembly election is slated for November 30, to be held in a single phase. Presently, the state is governed by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his cabinet.
Notably, over 17 lakh new voters have been included in the state's electoral rolls. The deadline for candidate nominations is November 10, with the withdrawal deadline set for November 15. The vote counting is scheduled for December 3. Telangana, located in the southern region of India, was established on June 2, 2014, following a prolonged struggle for statehood.
In the initial elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), led by KCR secured a resounding majority, with KCR becoming the first chief minister of the state. In the 2018 elections, the TRS retained power, and KCR was re-elected as chief minister. The party maintained a strong presence in the assembly, winning the majority of seats in both the 2014 and 2018 elections. The term of the Telangana legislative assembly is set to conclude on January 16, 2024.
- Fri, 03 Nov 2023 12:04 PM
Assembly election 2023 LIVE: ZPM declares it won't align with NDA or INDIA alliance if it wins in Mizoram
Assembly election 2023 LIVE: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader and their chief minister candidate Lalduhoma said that if their party comes to power in the upcoming assembly polls in Mizoram, the party will not align itself with the BJP-led NDA or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.
Lalduhoma said that ZPM intends to preserve its identity as an independent regional party, free from any influence from Delhi. He said, "We will not associate with any national-level coalition, even if we secure power. Our aim is to maintain our integrity and remain an autonomous regional party that operates independently of Delhi's control."
He further clarified, "We do not wish to be subject to Delhi's authority."
However, Lalduhoma also mentioned that ZPM will continue to foster cooperative relations with the central government. "We will maintain amicable ties with the Central government. If their policies are reasonable, we will support them; otherwise, we will voice our opposition," he conveyed.
(With PTI inputs)
- Fri, 03 Nov 2023 11:36 AM
Assembly election 2023 LIVE: First-time polling booths in naxal-hit Bastar villages
Assembly election 2023 LIVE: In around 40 interior villages of the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, a total of 126 polling stations have been set up and elections here will be taking place for the first time. Conducting elections in the remote areas of Bastar has been a significant challenge for the Election Commission and security forces, given the historical opposition by the Maoist organisation to elections.
In the first phase of Chhattisgarh's elections scheduled for November 7, voting will occur in 20 constituencies, with 12 of them located within the Bastar division.
These areas were previously under Naxalite control, and the establishment of polling stations was hindered by security concerns and complex geographical conditions.
(With ANI inputs)