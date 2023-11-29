Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Telangana set to vote tomorrow, litmus test for KCR
Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Result for all five states - Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh - will be announced on December 3.
Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: All eyes are on Telangana as the state is set to go to polls tomorrow. The state is seeing a three-way contest between Congress, BJP, and the currently-ruling BRS. The aggressive campaigning of these three parties saw Congress and BJP repeatedly raising issues concerning people, with the BRS leaders expressing confidence about the delivery of their programs. They have also made big promises in their manifestos.
Meanwhile, the polling in the other four states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Rajasthan is over. The fate of 679 total seats across five states will be declared on Sunday, December 3.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 29 Nov 2023 06:14 AM
Assembly election LIVE updates: BJP's Rajendra Singh Rathore confident of party winning over 135 seats in Rajasthan
BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 135 seats in the Rajasthan elections and secure one of the "biggest" victories in the state. He also attacked the Congress over chief minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks that there was an "undercurrent" in favour of Congress.
- Wed, 29 Nov 2023 06:11 AM
Assembly election LIVE updates: Telangana set to go to polls tomorrow
The polling for the 119 seats in Telangana will be held on Thursday - in which there will be a three-way contest between Congress, BJP, and the currently-ruling BRS. In view of the polls, Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty declared a holiday for all educational institutions on November 29 and 30.
"In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30. Regular activities will resume on December 1," Durishetty posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.